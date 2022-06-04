Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum met with the media on Saturday afternoon, and the Boston Celtics will be on the road to face off with the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA landscape when they went into San Francisco and beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening 

Jayson Tatum struggled shooting the ball, but he had a team-high 13 assists to help his team secure the victory. 

On Saturday afternoon, the former Duke star met with the media. 

"I've been here before," Tatum said of his bad shooting. "I know what to do next game." 

This is the first time that Tatum has been to the Finals, but he has played in the Conference Finals three different times in his young career.  

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday evening back at the Chase Center, and then the following two games will be played in Boston, Massachusetts. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar13 seconds ago
USATSI_17674417_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What This Warriors Star Did

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17967326_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals What He Needs To Do In Game 2

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote About Golden State Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17532102_168388303_lowres
News

This Amazing Video Of An NBA All-Star Is Trending

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422299_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Tweet About Adam Silver

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17421269_168388303_lowres
News

What If Russell Westbrook Did The Unthinkable?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_9288761_168388303_lowres
News

Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago