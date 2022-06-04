Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum met with the media on Saturday afternoon, and the Boston Celtics will be on the road to face off with the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA landscape when they went into San Francisco and beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening

Jayson Tatum struggled shooting the ball, but he had a team-high 13 assists to help his team secure the victory.

On Saturday afternoon, the former Duke star met with the media.

"I've been here before," Tatum said of his bad shooting. "I know what to do next game."

This is the first time that Tatum has been to the Finals, but he has played in the Conference Finals three different times in his young career.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday evening back at the Chase Center, and then the following two games will be played in Boston, Massachusetts.

