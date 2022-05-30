Jayson Tatum's Viral Text To Kobe Bryant Before Game 7
The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.
During the game, Celtics All-Star was wearing a (#24) wristband to honor the late Kobe Bryant.
After the game, Tatum revealed on Instagram that he sent a text to Bryant before the game.
"I got you today," Tatum texted.
The former Duke star finished the night with 26 points, ten rebounds and six assists, and he is now headed to the first Finals of his career.
The Celtics had lost to the Heat in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, so they got their revenge on Sunday night.
In the Finals, they will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.
The Warriors are headed to their sixth Finals appearance in just eight seasons, so they have the big experience advantage.
Game 1 will be on Thursday night in California.
