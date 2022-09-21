Jeff Bezos Could Potentially Buy This NBA Team?

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the premier teams in the NBA over the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made it to the NBA Finals, while this past year, they had the best record in the league.

However, a lot has been going on with the organization over the offseason.

Recently, the NBA fined Suns' owner Robert Sarver $10 million and suspended him for the entire year.

The punishment was based on an investigation conducted after an ESPN story by Baxter Holmes revealed an abundance of allegations.

On Wednesday, Sarver announced that he is starting the process of selling the team (h/t Holmes of ESPN).

Later in the day, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was on NBA Today and spoke about potential buyers for the Suns.

Shelburne: "There's been a few names that you'll hear: Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, Robert Iger, former CEO of Disney, Laurene Jobs, who's a minority owner of the Washington Wizards as well, Larry Ellison, these are big names that are out there, there's gonna be a lot more names that you'll hear over the coming days and months, but my expectation is it'll be an outside owner who comes in to buy the Suns, and it'll take a couple of months at least, but Robert Sarver controls this process."

Those are a lot of famous names in the business world, and Sarver will be able to pick whoever he wants to sell the team to.

Even though Sarver is not the team's only owner, Holmes reported that he has control.

Holmes: "Even though Robert Sarver does not own the Phoenix Suns in full, sources told ESPN that Sarver has the authority, as the team's managing partner, to sell the team in full. Currently, Sarver owns about one-third of the team."

The Suns will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on October 19 at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

They also open up training camp in six days, and play their first preseason game in just two weeks against the Los Angeles Lakers.