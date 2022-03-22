Skip to main content
Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

Jeff Dowtin has signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, the team announced on Tuesday. Dowtin has played in five NBA games in his career for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

Jeff Dowtin has signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, the team announced on Tuesday. Dowtin has played in five NBA games in his career for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic announced that they have signed Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contact.   

The announced from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from their PR's Twitter account.  

Dowtin is a rookie this season, and has played in five career NBA games for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.   

He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in four games with the Warriors, and only played in three minutes in his one appearance for the Bucks. 

He went undrafted in this past summer's NBA Draft after playing four seasons for Rhode Island in college. 

The Magic are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-53 record in the 72 games that they have played so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17645794_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Markelle Fultz's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago