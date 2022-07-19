BREAKING: Jeff Dowtin Jr. Signs With Toronto Raptors

On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Jeff Dowtin Jr. has agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Charania: "The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin Jr. had call ups to Golden State, Orlando and Milwaukee last season".

Dowtin Jr. was a rookie last season, and he spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

He played nine games (four with the Warriors, one with the Bucks and four with the Magic).

In those games, he averaged 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Over the summer he played in the NBA Summer League for the Raptors.

The 25-year-old averaged 16.0 points per game, which was the second most on the entire team

He was also tied for first on the team in assists (4.3 per game).

Therefore, he is coming off a very productive stint at the NBA Summer League, and signing the two-way deal with Toronto makes a lot of sense.

He can play for their G-League team, while also helping out the NBA team.

This past season he played in 12 G-League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors, and excelled averaging 17.7 points per game.

He also averaged 6.2 rebounds 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The former Rhode Island guard has proven in the G-League and NBA Summer League that he can be a scorer and a play-maker.

He could end up being a good value signing for Toronto next season.