Jeff Teague Believes Heat's Kel'el Ware Has Shot at Rare NBA Feat
The Miami Heat have two stellar centers on their roster. One is proven (Bam Adebayo) while the other (Kel’el Ware) is quickly establishing himself as one of the most notable risers in the NBA.
Former NBA star Jeff Teague is taking notice. While Ware got a lot of attention in Miami last year, some are looking at the young big man as a potential major award winner after his sophomore season.
“He’s for sure promising,” Jeff Teague recently said on Club 520. “What did he average last year? If he can get that up to 17,” Teague believes Ware will have a shot at the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
The Heat selected Ware in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Entering the NBA, Ware had two stints in two seasons in the NCAA. He started his college career as a reserve at Oregon. Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.
He transferred to Indiana, where he appeared in 30 games. The young center saw the court for 32.2 minutes per game, making 58 percent of his shots and 42 percent of his threes, while putting up 15.9 points per game and coming down with 9.9 rebounds per game.
The Heat called on Ware with the 15th overall pick. He landed in a situation where the heat had a lot of uncertainty in other areas of the roster, but he made them sure about the front court. Ware appeared in 64 games and even started 36 matchups.
Seeing the court for 22.2 minutes per game, Ware averaged 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. The young center made 55 percent of his shots from the field and drained 31 percent of his threes.
While Ware might have a shot at the MIP award, it’s been rare for a second-year player to take it these days. Typically, voters move with the idea that players are expected to improve in year two, no matter what, so they tend to get overlooked for the award that will typically go to a veteran with several seasons under their belt.
In the history of the award, just 7 players won Most Improved Player of the Year during their sophomore season. Alvin Robertson of the Spurs was the first in 1986. Three second-year players won it in the 80s, while two players took it home in the 90s. During the 2002-2003 season, Gilbert Arenas won it with the Golden State Warriors, while Monta Ellis was the last to do it in 2006-2007.