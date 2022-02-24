Opinion: These Two Teams Should Sign Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague has played 12 NBA seasons, and most recently played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The former All-Star (and 2021 NBA Champion) is currently a free agent and has yet to play in a game this season.

I think that at 33-years-old plenty of teams could still use his services, and the Phoenix Suns or Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.

Why those two teams?

1.) Phoenix Suns: The Suns are currently the best team in the NBA with a 48-10 record in 58 games. They made the NBA Finals last season (and lost to Teague and the Bucks) and look like an even better team than last year. However, they will be without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the next 6-8 weeks due to a thumb injury.

Therefore, someone like Teague could come in and help run the offense in Paul's absence. He has career averages of 5.6 assists per game, and as recently as 2019 he averaged career-high 8.2 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2.) Chicago Bulls: The Bulls have not made the playoffs since 2017, but that appears likely to change this season. At the All-Star break they have a 38-21 record, which is tied with the Miami Heat for the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, they have been without starting point guard Lonzo Ball for an extended period of time, and Alex Caruso has also been out for a while.

Therefore, they definitely could use some guard depth. Teague not only has the ability to facilitate the offense, but can knock down three-pointers at a high clip. He is a career 36% shooter from the three-point range, and last season shot nearly 44% from deep. His mix of play-making and shooting could give the Bulls insurance for a playoff series if any of their key guards cannot play.