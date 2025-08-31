Jeremy Lin’s Retirement Sparks Memories of Iconic Knicks Run
Jeremy Lin’s run with the New York Knicks set the NBA on fire back in 2011-2012. A 35-game run in the Big Apple had an entire nickname: Linsanity
At the time, the undrafted guard out of Harvard was added to an injured Knicks roster, which gave him an opportunity to play in 35 games, but pick up 25 starts, with an average of over 25 minutes per game.
In February of 2012, Lin helped lead the Knicks to a 10-4 stretch while putting up All-Star numbers.
via @StatMuse: Jeremy Lin in February of 2012:
— 20.9 PPG
— 4.0 RPG
— 8.4 APG
— 10-4 W/L
— 1 game-winner
During that run, Lin was on top of the NBA for a combination of points and assists.
The suddenly emerging star was outshining the likes of Steve Nash, Deron Williams, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and others.
The Knicks had a great experience with Lin taking over for a brief stint. Eventually, the injury bug caught up to the young guard. He was diagnosed with a meniscus tear in March. Lin’s season ended prematurely, and his time with the Knicks would soon be finished.
via @NBA_NewYork: “You just watch in awe. He held it…0.5 seconds left…he was confident it was going in, no rebounds, no nothing. That ball was being buried" — Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni on Jeremy Lin's Toronto game winner 2012. Will never forget Linsanity 🔊
Jeremy Lin Announces Retirement
This week, Linsanity will be revisited by many, as the NBA veteran has officially called it a career. While Lin hasn’t played in the NBA in years, the announcement of his retirement confirms his career beyond the United States will conclude after he last played for the New Taipei Kings in Taiwan.
“It's been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me,” Lin wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive everytime I touched a basketball. So many people have sacrificed and poured into my journey, more than I could ever repay. Thank you all for believing in me, for walking with me, for celebrating my highs and picking me up in my lows. This is a ride I never wanted to end but I know it’s time. I will forever miss playing basketball in front of you all but our time will go beyond just playing. Here’s to what’s ahead.”
Lin entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect in 2010. He joined the Golden State Warriors at first. The New York Knicks gave Lin his second chance in the NBA, while the Houston Rockets added him in 2012. After Houston, Lin had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors.
The final run with the Raptors resulted in Lin’s first and only championship victory in the NBA. While Lin didn’t want to go out that early, he at least gets to retire as a champion, with fond memories of Linsanity with the Knicks that he can cherish forever.