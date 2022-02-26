Skip to main content
You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

The Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks on Friday night, and after the game Jimmy Butler spoke about Tom Thibodeau. Butler played for Thibodeau on the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks on Friday night, and after the game Jimmy Butler spoke about Tom Thibodeau. Butler played for Thibodeau on the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 115-100 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.   

Butler had 23 points, two rebounds and two assists in the win.   

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who coached Butler for many years on both the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.    

After the game, Butler spoke about his former coach, and he had something interesting to say.   

"Thibs don't talk to me no more," Butler said of his old coach. 

Butler joked that it's because he beats him so much. 

"I don't know man, he mad at me because we be beating him all the time," he said. 

The full clip of Butler speaking after the game can be watched here. 

The Heat improved to 39-21 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 25-35.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

By Ben Stinar
22 seconds ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar
55 seconds ago
USATSI_17768305_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Had A Bold Take About RJ Barrett

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
5 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17761683_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Viral Pregame Outfit

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Warriors Have Made A Roster Move With James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago