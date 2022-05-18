WATCH: Jimmy Butler Blocks Jayson Tatum's Shot

Jimmy Butler blocked Jayson Tatum's shot during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-107.

They now lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 will be back in Florida on Thursday night.

During the game, Jimmy Butler had a huge block on Jayson Tatum's shot attempt.

The clip of the play is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.

Butler had an incredible game scoring 41 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists.

As for Tatum, he had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the loss.

The Celtics were playing without two very important players in Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

Horford is a five-time NBA All-Star, who has 13-years of playoff experience, while Smart has spent his entire career with the Celtics and played over 70 playoff games.

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have the home-court advantage in the series (the Celtics are the second seed).

