Jimmy Butler's Amazing Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Celtics

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

On Friday evening, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts 120-116 in overtime.

The game was a thriller, as Jaylen Brown hit a ridiculous shot to force overtime.

Jimmy Butler, who had missed the last seven games, returned to the lineup and had a phenomenal night.

The six-time NBA All-Star had 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

With 9.4 seconds left in overtime, Butler hit a shot to give the Heat a 120-116 lead.

On Saturday, he made a post to Instagram with a great video of the clutch shot.

Butler captioned his post: "we working overtime"

After initially being guarded by Brown, Al Horford got switched onto him, and Butler drilled the shot over Horford to seal the win for Miami.

With the victory, the Heat improved to 11-12 in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 14 games.

The Celtics had been on a five-game winning streak and were 14-1 in their previous 15 games.

They are now 18-5 on the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA and has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics and Heat have played each other in the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

In 2020, the Heat won, while the Celtics won in 2022.