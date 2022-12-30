Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Lakers

Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98 at home in Florida.

Jimmy Butler played 35 minutes and had 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals in the victory.

The six-time NBA All-Star also shot 11/18 from the field.

After the win, Butler posted a video to Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

In the video, he drives by four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and finishes the play with a layup.

Butler captioned his post: "get in the paint get some layups"

The former 30th-overall pick is in the middle of a fantastic season and has averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in 22 games.

With the win over the Lakers, the Heat improved to 18-17 in their first 35 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Heat have an 11-8 record in 19 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

Butler is in his fourth season with the franchise and has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals but lost the series to the Lakers in six games.

Butler and the Heat will play their next game on Friday night when they visit two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.