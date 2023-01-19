Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Pelicans

Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat picked up a big win on the road in Louisiana over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Heat won 124-98, led by Bam Adebayo's 26 points (seven players scored in double-digits).

Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler had 18 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

On Thursday, Butler made a post to Instagram with photos from the game.

Butler captioned his post: "📍NOLA"

This will be the only time the Heat go to New Orleans this season, but they will host the Pelicans in Miami on Sunday.

With the victory, the Heat improved to 25-21 in 46 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler is in his fourth season with the Heat and has been an excellent leader of the franchise during his tenure.

In 2020 (his first season), they made the NBA Finals, and last year they went all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Through 32 games, Butler has averaged 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest (while shooting 51.4% from the field).

After getting off to a slow start to the year, the Heat are playing much better as of late.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and improved their road record to 10-12 in 22 games (they are 14-9 at home).

The Heat will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.