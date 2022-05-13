Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 6

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals by beating the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90 on Thursday night.

This is the second time that the Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in three years.

After the game, Jimmy Butler who had 32 points, spoke to reporters.

Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and they have made the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been there.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Heat will now wait to play either the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

They are the first team to advance out of the second-round out of the six teams remaining in the playoffs.

The Bucks are leading the Celtics 3-2 in their series currently.

