Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Lost Game 4

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 4 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The Miami Heat were up 2-0 on the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round playoff series after winning the first two games in Florida handily.

However, the 76ers have now struck back and won the two most recent games on their home court in Pennsylvania to tie up the series 2-2 before the teams go back to Florida for Game 5.

Jimmy Butler had an outstanding performance in Game 4 scoring 40 points on 13/20 shooting from the field.

After the 116-108 loss, the six-time NBA All-Star met with the media,

Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and in all three seasons that he has been there they have made the NBA Playoffs.

They were swept in the first-round last year by the Milwaukee Bucks, but they rebounded by finishing this season with the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and 76ers, in addition to the Heat.

