Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote About Knee Injury After Game 5

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Celtics.

The Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 93-80 on their home court in Florida on Wednesday night. 

The win for the Celtics gives them a 3-2 lead in the series heading back to Boston for Game 6. 

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler finished his night with 13 points, six rebounds and four assits. 

Butler missed the second half Game 3 due to a knee injury, and and after the game he was asked about his knee. 

"If I'm out there I gotta do better," Butler said. "I gotta find a way to help us win, and I haven't been doing that. I'm fine, my knee is okay, I just gotta do better, no excuse."

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.  

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the title in the bubble in Orlando. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18135496_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Speaks On Knee Injury After Game 5

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18355502_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 5 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel49 minutes ago
USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Game 5 Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18192615_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18305553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18291434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports And Starters For Celtics And Heat In Game 5

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Current Game 5 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18345979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago