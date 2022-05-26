Jimmy Butler Speaks On Knee Injury After Game 5

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Celtics.

The Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 93-80 on their home court in Florida on Wednesday night.

The win for the Celtics gives them a 3-2 lead in the series heading back to Boston for Game 6.

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler finished his night with 13 points, six rebounds and four assits.

Butler missed the second half Game 3 due to a knee injury, and and after the game he was asked about his knee.

"If I'm out there I gotta do better," Butler said. "I gotta find a way to help us win, and I haven't been doing that. I'm fine, my knee is okay, I just gotta do better, no excuse."

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the title in the bubble in Orlando.

