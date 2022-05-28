Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After The Heat Won Game 6

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 111-103 to tie up the series at 3-3.

Jimmy Butler exploded for 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Game 7 will now be played back in Florida on Sunday evening, and after the game the All-Star shooting guard met with the media.

"It's not finished yet," Butler said. "We got Game 7 at the crib and we need to win."

Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020, but they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James for the title.

However, this would be the second time in just four years that the Heat would be in the Finals (if they are able to beat the Celtics in Game 7 ).

The Golden State Warriors already won the west, so they are waiting for the winner of this series to see who they will face off with in the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball