Viral Video Of Jimmy Butler Win After Over 76ers

Jimmy Butler said something (that is going viral) as he went into the locker room after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6.

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90 on Thursday night to advance to win their second-round series 4-2, and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler went into the locker room after the game, he was caught on video screaming something that is going viral on Twitter.

"Tobias Harris over me?" Butler shouted as he went into the tunnel.

Butler is referring to the fact that he used to play for the 76ers, and they ended up giving Harris a max contract, when they could have kept Butler.

The mistake by Philadelphia to have Ben Simmons and Harris over Butler was a monumental mistake, and it showed in the fact that Butler is moving on and they are not.

They ended up trading Simmons in a deal for James Harden, but Harden finished Game 6 with just 11 points.

The Heat will now face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round for a chance at the NBA Finals.

