Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Blew Out The Hawks

Jimmy Butler spoke to reporters after the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 115-91 to take on a 1-0 series and win Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. 

After the game, Butler spoke to the media. 

The Heat made the NBA Finals in 2020 in Butler's first season in Miami, but they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks last season. 

Butler finished Sunday with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. 

Game 2 will once again be in Miami on Tuesday evening.  

