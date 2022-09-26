Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler's Viral Quote At Media Day

Jimmy Butler's Viral Quote At Media Day

On Monday, Jimmy Butler met with the media at Miami Heat media day.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are coming off a very successful season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the Conference Finals. 

They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, but overall it was still a season to be proud of.  

The Heat are having media day on Monday, and Butler met with reporters. 

He had a hilarious quote with reporters about his new hairdo. 

"I'm just messing with stuff to make the internet mad," Butler said. "That was my goal this summer and it worked."

The former Maquette star is entering his 12th season in the NBA, and last season he made his sixth straight trip to the All-Star Game.   

He averaged 21.14 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest in 57 regular season games.  

When he signed with Miami in the summer of 2019, no one could have predicted the kind of success that they would end up having. 

Since joining the team, they have been to the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons, made the Conference Finals two times and been to the NBA Finals (2020 against the Los Angeles Lakers). 

Before the Heat, he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. 

At 33 years old, he is still one of the best guards (and defenders) in the entire NBA. 

The Heat will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19th at home in Florida against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. 

