Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game

Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game

Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat played their first preseason game of the year on Tuesday evening when they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.      

The Heat lost by a score of 121-111, so they head into Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York with an 0-1 record.     

However, they will have All-Star Jimmy Butler making his preseason debut against the Nets (he did not play in Tuesday’s game). 

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel: "Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will make his preseason debut tonight."

In Tuesday’s loss to the Timberwolves, the Heat were led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who combined for 44 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Neither player played more than 26 minutes in the contest.

However, Herro has been ruled out for Thursday’s battle with the Nets.

After they play the Nets, they will play three more preseason games against the Memphis Grizzlies (on the road), Houston Rockets (at home) and New Orleans Pelicans (at home).

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

Last season, the Heat had an excellent year because they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the Conference Finals.

However, they came just one game away from making the NBA Finals (for the second time in three seasons) as they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on their home floor.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

USATSI_19140167_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121780_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19160150_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Photo After Loss To Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18081733_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Give An Update On Recent Altercation At Practice

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17645851_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122005_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs G League Team Signs Former Lakers And Hawks Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18323369_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18608145_168388303_lowres
News

Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7465390_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement

By Ben Stinar