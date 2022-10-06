Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game

The Miami Heat played their first preseason game of the year on Tuesday evening when they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Heat lost by a score of 121-111, so they head into Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York with an 0-1 record.

However, they will have All-Star Jimmy Butler making his preseason debut against the Nets (he did not play in Tuesday’s game).

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel: "Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will make his preseason debut tonight."

In Tuesday’s loss to the Timberwolves, the Heat were led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who combined for 44 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Neither player played more than 26 minutes in the contest.

However, Herro has been ruled out for Thursday’s battle with the Nets.

After they play the Nets, they will play three more preseason games against the Memphis Grizzlies (on the road), Houston Rockets (at home) and New Orleans Pelicans (at home).

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

Last season, the Heat had an excellent year because they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the Conference Finals.

However, they came just one game away from making the NBA Finals (for the second time in three seasons) as they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on their home floor.