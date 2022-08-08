WATCH: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL Pro-Am In Atlanta

Skip to main content
NBA stars Joe Johnson and Lou Williams faced off at AEBL in Atlanta this past weekend. Williams spent this last season playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and Johnson played in one game for the Boston Celtics. Williams has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.
On Sunday, Lou Williams and Joe Johnson faced off in the AEBL Pro-Am in Atlanta, Georgia.   

Johnson and Williams are both older now, but they are two of the more popular played in the NBA over the last decade.

Johnson is 41-years-old, and he had not played in the NBA since 2018, before playing in one game for the Boston Celtics this past season. 

As for Williams, he is 35-years-old and played in 56 games for the Atlanta Hawks this past season. 

Williams has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. 

Meanwhile, Johnson has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.  

Williams is a three-time 6th Man of The Year Award winner, and the two best seasons of his career came on the Clippers in 2018 and 2019.

Johnson is a seven-time NBA All-Star, and at one point he was one of the best players in the world.

His All-Star appearances mainly came with the Hawks (6), but he made one more in 2014 with the Nets. 

Pro-am leagues are popular all across the country over the summer. 

It's always cool for fans to get to see their favorite NBA players play. 

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was also in attendance on both Saturday and Sunday to watch the games. 

