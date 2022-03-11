Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening, and after the game Joe Tsai (the owner of the Nets) sent out a tweet.

The post from Tsai can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Nets advanced to 34-33 in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have now won two games in a row (they beat the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Tuesday), and are now 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road this season.

This was the first time that the two teams have played each other since the blockbuster trade last month.

