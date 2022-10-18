Joel Embiid's Massive Block In 76ers-Celtics Game Going Viral

On Tuesday night, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Boston, taking on the Celtics for the first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The game features stars on both teams, and during the first quarter, Embiid had an emphatic block on Derrick White.

Bleacher Report's clip of the block has over 39,000 views in less than 20 minutes.

White drove to the basket, but Embiid came from behind and sent the ball out of bounds.

Last season, the All-Star center averaged 1.5 blocks per game, which ranked ninth in the NBA.

In addition to being a force on defense, he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

At 28 years old, the former third-overall pick is already cementing himself as one of the best big men to ever play in the NBA.

The 76ers should be an exciting team this year because they also have 2018 MVP James Harden to run their offense.

They picked him up in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Now that they have a full season together, it's possible that they will be a contender to win the NBA Championship.

The Celtics are another team who will likely be a contender to win the east.

They made the NBA Finals last season and have star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Following the matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, the Golden State Warriors (who won the 2022 NBA Championship) will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.