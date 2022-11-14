Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry Named NBA Players of the Week

The NBA has named Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 4 (November 7 - November 13) of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Embiid’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week resume was capped off by a monumental performance on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz. Scoring a career-high 59 points on 19-28 shooting, Embiid also had 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in this game.

The 76ers’ center became the first player with 50-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, 5-plus assists, and 5-plus blocks in a single game since blocks were tracked in 1973 and this performance was one of the best by a center in recent memory.

Leading the Golden State Warriors to a 2-1 record this past week, Stephen Curry remains in MVP form and is still one of the best scorers in the entire league.

Curry ended up averaging 38.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 64.1 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three-point range.

Scoring 47 points and 40 points in back-to-back games to begin the week, Steph Curry pretty much instantly wrapped up this week’s honors and while they lost on Sunday night, he still ended up scoring 27 points on 52.9 percent shooting from the floor.

This marks the 19th time in Stephen Curry’s career that he has received the NBA’s Western Player of the Week honor, ranking him tied for eighth all-time with the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. Curry also ranks first in Warriors’ history for Player of the Week honors.

For Joel Embiid, this is the 8th time he has been named NBA Player of the Week, putting him in a tie for 18th all-time with Steve Nash, Tony Parker, Amar’e Stoudemire and Kemba Walker.

Luka Doncic (DAL), De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Domantas Sabonis (SAC), Jerami Grant (POR) and Zion Williamson (NOP) were also nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week, as Jimmy Butler (MIA), Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner (IND), Kristaps Porzingis (WAS), Jayson Tatum (BOS) and Franz Wagner (ORL) were all nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

