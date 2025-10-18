Joel Embiid Puts Eastern Conference on Notice With Return to Action
Joel Embiid was back on the court on Friday night for the first time since last season.
The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves for their preseason finale. Earlier in the week, the Sixers left the door open for a potential return to action.
Ahead of Friday’s action, the team deemed the big man healthy enough to play, and planned to allow the former MVP to get some limited time so he could prepare for next week’s season opener against the Boston Celtics. All went well for Embiid, who checked in for a little under 20 minutes.
The veteran big man went 5-10 from the field (2-4 from three) and hit on both of his free throws. Embiid scored 14 points, which was the third-most points in the starting five.
Along with his scoring, Embiid came down with 7 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists. Defensively, he snatched 3 steals, coming second to the rookie VJ Edgecombe in that category.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid battled with knee concerns. It took him nearly 10 games to make his season debut. When he did, the big man couldn’t stay on the floor consistently. By the time the Sixers reached late February, Embiid checked in for the final time against the Brooklyn Nets.
After a 31-minute showing, Embiid and the Sixers decided to shut it down for the year, which led to the seven-time All-Star undergoing surgery for the second time in a little over one year.
Embiid will be a difference-maker for the Sixers—for better or for worse.
With the star center, the Sixers could be one of the biggest threats in a wide-open Eastern Conference. For most of Embiid’s Sixers tenure, the team contended for a playoff spot consistently. Unfortunately, bad health to the big man contributed to postseason struggles as time went on.
Without Embiid, the Sixers have struggled to fill the void. During the 2024-2025 season, the Sixers were one of the top teams in the East with a healthy Embiid. When he went out for an extended period, they fell into the Play-In picture. Last year, the Sixers couldn’t crack the Play-In after having Embiid on the court for just 19 games.
The Sixers are going to take it one day at a time with their franchise star, but Friday’s showing should put the Eastern Conference on notice. The Sixers will open up their season next Wednesday.