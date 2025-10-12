Joel Embiid Puts NBA on Notice With Latest Action for Sixers
For the first time in months, Philadelphia 76ers fans got to see the team’s star center, Joel Embiid, in action.
On Sunday, the Sixers gathered for their annual Blue x White scrimmage, which takes place at the home of the Delaware Blue Coats. Typically, Embiid doesn’t have much involvement with the game, as it serves as a light practice in front of fans in a smaller setting than usual, but Sunday was different.
Embiid was suited up and got involved. The veteran center was active, and quickly making noise on social media as he flashed some vintage looks.
via @NoahLevick: Joel Embiid with the slam at Sixers’ Blue-White scrimmage:
via @NBAKrell: Soft middy from Embiid.
via @SixersAdam: Joel Embiid draws two and finds VJ Edgecombe for a corner three:
The fact that Embiid was able to participate in Sunday’s scrimmage was a major sign in his recovery. As the Sixers entered training camp this offseason, the veteran center stated that he didn’t have a timeline for his return after undergoing surgery during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Fortunately, Embiid was able to participate in several training camp sessions with his team. When the Sixers participated in a two-game stretch against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi, Embiid was in attendance, but off the floor. On Friday, the Sixers hosted the Orlando Magic, and the veteran center was inactive once again.
The Sixers will take the court next Friday for their fourth and final preseason outing. The team will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, preparing for their season-opener on the road against the Boston Celtics.
So far, Embiid’s status for those matchups are unclear. As the veteran center stated ahead of training camp, the response from his body after workouts and games will dictate his playing status. Clearly, the big man is easing his way back into the process, hoping to find different results compared to last season.
The star center appeared in 19 games. He averaged 30 minutes on the court, producing 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. His final showing took place against the Brooklyn Nets on February 22.
While Embiid still has a lot of hurdles to clear, his recent activity should be putting the NBA on notice. When on the court consistently, Embiid is an MVP-caliber talent who proves to be one of the most dominant players in the game. It will be a tough road back for Embiid, who has just 58 appearances since 2023, but the Sixers are confident that he’ll be a major factor next season.