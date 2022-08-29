John Wall Shares That He Thought About Committing Suicide

At one point, John Wall was a borderline superstar who made the NBA All-Star Game five times in a row from 2014-18.

He was the face of the franchise for the Washington Wizards after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

Over the last four seasons, he has only played in just 72 games (after dealing with serious injuries), and he has gone from the Wizards to the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, he sat out the year with the Rockets, and this offseason he signed a deal with the Clippers.

On Monday, ClutchPoints shared a video of Wall opening about about his life in an interview.

The 31-year-old admitted that he's struggled.

"At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide," Wall said when asked about the last two years of his life. "Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time."

Thankfully for Wall, he appears to be doing much better now, and he's expected to help the Clippers contend for a title.

In the most recent season that he played, he appeared in 40 games for the Rockets and put up 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.

He is still seventh all-time in assists per game (9.1), and is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA.

His career averages are a very impressive 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest in 613 regular season games.