Skip to main content
John Wall Shares That He Thought About Committing Suicide

John Wall Shares That He Thought About Committing Suicide

On Monday, ClutchPoints shares a video of John Wall opening up about his life. Wall signed with the Los Angeles Clippers over the offseason, and he has also played for the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

At one point, John Wall was a borderline superstar who made the NBA All-Star Game five times in a row from 2014-18. 

He was the face of the franchise for the Washington Wizards after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. 

Over the last four seasons, he has only played in just 72 games (after dealing with serious injuries), and he has gone from the Wizards to the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Last season, he sat out the year with the Rockets, and this offseason he signed a deal with the Clippers. 

On Monday, ClutchPoints shared a video of Wall opening about about his life in an interview. 

The 31-year-old admitted that he's struggled.  

"At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide," Wall said when asked about the last two years of his life. "Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time."

Thankfully for Wall, he appears to be doing much better now, and he's expected to help the Clippers contend for a title. 

In the most recent season that he played, he appeared in 40 games for the Rockets and put up 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.

He is still seventh all-time in assists per game (9.1), and is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. 

His career averages are a very impressive 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest in 613 regular season games. 

USATSI_10020785_168388303_lowres
News

John Wall Shares That He Thought About Committing Suicide

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17168951_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Anthony Edwards Is Going To Be An All-Star This Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10396574_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Team Has Not Made The NBA Playoffs Since 2006

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10780387_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Boston Celtics Missed Out On This 5x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17673419_168388303_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers Waive Former 2019 Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17926681_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16484674_168388303_lowres
News

What Danilo Gallinari's Injury Means For Boston Celtics

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18057792_168388303_lowres
News

All-Star Darius Garland Makes An Announcement On Twitter

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17978534_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar