Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in action. 

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Jokic missed the team's last game on Friday night against the Houston Rockets with an illness.   

The Nuggets won that game 116-101, and are now 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-26 record in the 63 games that they have played so far this season.    

Unfortunately, they have dealt with a lot of injuries to key players all season long. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Latest Loss

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Made Major NBA History On Sunday

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_4992650_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago