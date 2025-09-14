Jonathan Kuminga Blamed for Warriors' Biggest Roster Concern
Jonathan Kuminga’s qualifying offer deadline is coming soon.
With the Golden State Warriors unable to resolve the Kuminga saga in mid-September, the Warriors have just 10 players under contract ahead of training camp.
Listing out each team’s biggest hole heading into the next phase of the 2025-2026 NBA season, ESPN considered the Warriors’ biggest problem is their “official contracts” situation.
via ESPN: Because of Jonathan Kuminga's ongoing restricted free agency saga, the Warriors are in the unusual position of having just 10 players under contract as training camp looms.
The Warriors want Kuminga back, but only on a two-year deal with a team option attached to the second season. Kuminga is reportedly open to a two-year deal, but he wants the opportunity to enter free agency early, desiring a player option on the two-year contract.
Kuminga, a former seventh-overall pick, entered the NBA in 2021. Right out of the gate, he was a champion, as the Warriors made an impressive run to add another title with Steph Curry at the helm.
During that run, Kuminga appeared in 70 games during the regular season, posting averages of 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 51 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.
In the 2022 playoffs, Kuminga played in 16 games, producing 5.2 points per game, while making 50 percent of his shots from the field.
There was a point in time when the Warriors made Kuminga a starter for 46 games two years ago, but they placed him in a bench role during the 2024-2025 season. Despite the “demotion,” Kuminga was quite productive.
The veteran forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while making 45 percent of his shots from the field and 31 percent from three. During the Warriors’ 2025 playoff run, Kuminga put up 15.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting in 23.4 minutes of action on average.
Although Kuminga holding up Golden State’s free agency plans has placed them in an odd spot, the Warriors are expected to have two notable free agents inking deals once Kuminga’s financials are figured out. Former Boston Celtics center Al Horford and the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton are supposed to join the Warriors for next season.
But as rosters across the league still have openings, the Warriors can’t be totally in the clear with their desired targets just yet. Due to the Kuminga stalemate, the Warriors could feel threatened in the open market, as thir biggest roster hole remains a concern with training camp just two weeks out.