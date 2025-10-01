Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract Value Rank for 2025 NBA Free Agents
The Golden State Warriors can finally move on without distractions. Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation is sorted out, and the team will be able to finalize its roster for their 2025 training camp.
For weeks, it seemed Kuminga was going to agree to his qualifying offer and set his eyes on free agency for next summer. While Kuminga could still hit the open market next year, he ended up inking a two-year deal with the Warriors.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kuminga agreed to a two-year deal, which is worth $48.5 million. The second season of the contract is a team option. If the Warriors decline it in the offseason, Kuminga will have a chance to negotiate in the market as an unrestricted player for the first time in his career.
Where Does Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract Value Rank?
The value of Kuminga’s deal is placed right between the Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet and the Detroit Pistons sharpshooter, Duncan Robinson.
VanVleet, who hit the market as an unrestricted free agent after his two-year deal expired, re-signed with the Rockets on a two-year deal. He is set to make a reported $50 million over those two seasons.
As for Robinson, he opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat and hit the open market to seek out other opportunities. The Pistons and the Heat struck a sign-and-trade, which resulted in Robinson collecting a $47.9 million deal. However, his duration is for the next three seasons.
VanVleet and Kuminga landed the most notable two-year contracts in the 2025 free agency class. Only two other players on two-year deals exceeded $20 million in total value. The Miami Heat are slated to pay Davion Mitchell $24 million over the next two seasons. The Pistons struck a deal with Caris LeVert to pay him $28.9 million over two years.
The new deal for Kuminga buys the Warriors a little bit of time. Based on the public message, it seems key Warriors players are embracing the idea of having Kuminga back, even if it means an eventual breakup. Golden State can spend roughly three months seeing how Kuminga fits with this year’s roster.
If it’s not working out, teams can begin making calls to the Warriors to take him off their hands in mid-January when the trade restriction is lifted.
As a role player/reserve, Kuminga has proven to be productive in Golden State. Last season, he started just 10 of the 47 games he played. Seeing the court for roughly 24.3 minutes per game, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Kuminga desires a bigger piece of the pie. That will be difficult, considering the Warriors possess several All-Stars, including Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. Four years and over 250 games weren’t enough. Look at the next few months as a trial period for Kuminga in year five. If it’s not working out, Kuminga and the Warriors could split as early as January, if not next summer. For the time being, he’ll begin collecting on a deal that’s worth nearly $50 million.