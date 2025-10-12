Jonathan Kuminga’s Warriors Role Talk Should Keep NBA Teams Watching
Jonathan Kuminga is back with the Golden State Warriors for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Is the return of Kuminga permanent? Only time will tell. Entering the new season, many expect the Warriors to consider moving on from Kuminga when his trade restriction is lifted in January, but nothing is guaranteed.
Scanning through some key comments made after the Warriors started up their preseason in 2025, does Kuminga’s future in the Golden State seem secure?
The Money’s Sorted—What About the Role?
Throughout Kuminga’s free agency run, it was clear he wanted two things: financial security and a favorable role. Neither side seemed interested in a long-term contract. Two or three years with an option on the back was the ideal structure for both parties.
Kuminga signed a two-year contract worth $46.8 million. The 2026-2027 is a team option.
With the money sorted out, the role now becomes the focal point of the year for Kuminga. As negotiations were ongoing, Kuminga’s agent made it clear that the former lottery pick wants to be a primary option on a team. Playing for the Warriors, Kuminga has been more useful as a reserve. What will his role be in 2025-2026? That’s still a question mark.
“I don’t ask about roles because I know what he is going to tell me,” Jonathan Kuminga told Andscape recently. “I don’t waste my energy. I choose not to ask because nobody is going to tell me. It’s whatever. You just have to find ways to do things when you get out there. Make plays, defend. I don’t have a consistent role. I just play a role where I make sure I play defense and run the floor.”
As for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, he acknowledged that Kuminga wants to play a leading role. While he’ll have an “important” one on the team, the reality is it’s still Steph Curry’s time to shine. And the Warriors didn’t invest a ton into Jimmy Butler to have him not work his way back into the All-Star conversation.
“He can play an important role on a very good team. He just turned 23 [on Monday]. He has plenty of basketball ahead. One day, hopefully, he will look back on this as a valuable time in his career,” Kerr told Andscape. “But I know he’s frustrated. He’s made it very clear publicly. I don’t mind that, but I want him to embrace the idea that he can be a part of something special.”
Kuminga has been fortunate to land in a situation where he was on a team that won a championship right away. As a rookie, Kuminga played in 70 games for the Warriors, posting averages of 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds during the regular season. In the playoffs, the forward produced 5.2 points per game in 16 outings.
By year four, Kuminga had appeared in 47 games, drawing just 10 starts. He was still productive for Golden State’s bench unit, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
Kuminga and the Warriors are on good terms right now. Heading into the 2025-2026 season, the negative noise quickly toned down once Kuminga signed his deal and returned to the team. However, NBA teams interested in Kuminga shouldn’t look the other way. If an organization has an opportunity to offer Kuminga a chance to move higher on a team’s pecking order, there might be an opportunity to get him before his first season on a new deal wraps up.