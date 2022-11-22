Here's What Jonathan Kuminga Tweeted After The Warriors Lost To The Pelicans

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors got blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans (128-83) in Louisiana.

The Warriors losing was not a surprise considering they played without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

However, losing by 45 points in an NBA game should never happen.

Jonathan Kuminga, who played 40 minutes and had 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks, sent out a tweet on Tuesday about the game.

Kuminga: "Tough one last night but it’s all part of the learning process. No one said it was going to be easy but just gotta keep learning for the best and growing"

Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points, but he had zero rebounds and zero assists.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram, who had 34 points, six rebounds and three assists in only 31 minutes of playing time.

The Warriors dropped to 8-10 in their first 18 games, and they are 1-9 in the ten games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

At home, they have been excellent, with a 7-1 record in eight games, so they've been a totally different team at home versus on the road.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference but only 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who are the first seed.

As for Kuminga, the former seventh-overall pick is averaging 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest in 14 games.