Skip to main content

Here's What Jonathan Kuminga Tweeted After The Warriors Lost To The Pelicans

Jonathan Kuminga sent out a tweet after the Golden State Warriors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors got blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans (128-83) in Louisiana.

The Warriors losing was not a surprise considering they played without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

However, losing by 45 points in an NBA game should never happen.

Jonathan Kuminga, who played 40 minutes and had 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks, sent out a tweet on Tuesday about the game. 

Kuminga: "Tough one last night but it’s all part of the learning process. No one said it was going to be easy but just gotta keep learning for the best and growing"

Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points, but he had zero rebounds and zero assists. 

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram, who had 34 points, six rebounds and three assists in only 31 minutes of playing time. 

The Warriors dropped to 8-10 in their first 18 games, and they are 1-9 in the ten games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

At home, they have been excellent, with a 7-1 record in eight games, so they've been a totally different team at home versus on the road. 

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference but only 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who are the first seed. 

As for Kuminga, the former seventh-overall pick is averaging 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest in 14 games. 

USATSI_19435767_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jonathan Kuminga Tweeted After The Warriors Lost To The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19173194_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Nets-76ers Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19182971_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Lakers-Suns Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17951520_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235236_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359329_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Opinion: The Nets Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18165867_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273768_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19482663_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar