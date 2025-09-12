Jonathan Kuminga Update Could Complicate Future Free Agent Market
The Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga issues have not been resolved.
At this stage of the offseason, Kuminga is still a restricted free agent. The Warriors made an offer, but all reports have suggested that the veteran isn’t satisfied with the lack of a player option attached.
The result? Kuminga just might accept the qualifying offer and become available on the open market next summer. While that could end up being a massive positive for Kuminga in the long run, that’s apparently not his preference.
NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently dished the latest on Kuminga’s potential thought process, and suggested that the Golden State Warriors standout wished he were working on a “longer deal” to keep him with the Warriors for years to come.
Why Kuminga’s Current Preference is Bad for Future Suitors
Of course, players can always change their minds over time, but any future suitor of Kuminga’s might think twice about investing a sizable contract into a player who truly didn’t want to leave his current situation.
The Chicago Bulls were linked as potential suitors.
via Jake Fischer: “Don't dismiss Chicago completely as a future landing spot for Kuminga. The Bulls are projected to have significant salary cap space next summer and there will be more teams compared to this summer's barren marketplace. Those are among the factors that have Kuminga's camp, I'm told, strongly considering the same route that Thomas went and accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State that expires Oct. 1.”
The Bulls are going to feel good about their financial flexibility next season, but they’ll have to remain cautious with the players they attract.
Currently seen as a rebuilding franchise, the Bulls can’t affect their long-term future by throwing money at players who are simply chasing a big deal because they couldn’t get it before.
That’s not to say that Kuminga doesn’t fit the Bulls’ timeline. At 23 years old, Kuminga would be a five-year veteran if he hits the free agency market next summer. He would be aligned with the re-signed Josh Giddey, who just landed $100 million for the next four years.
From a team perspective, Kuminga is in a great spot. He can still have a key contributing role, while surrounded by stars, who are sure to make the Warriors contenders. A move to a cap space squad like the Bulls would instantly place a different kind of role and pressure on the former seventh pick.
The veteran forward might feel ready for that, but he seems to embrace everything he’s got going on in Golden State, for the time being. Soon, the NBA will find out if they’ll get a chance to pitch Kuminga next summer or not.