Jordan Brand Sends Clear Jayson Tatum Message to NBA Media
The Jordan brand is promoting a new sneaker for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
As the company sent a pair to Boston-based reporter, Noa Dalzell, the box had a message inside, sending a message to anybody paying attention to the Celtics star’s recovery.
“Jayson Tatum will never be the same—and that should terrify you.”
via @NoaDalzell: Shoutout to Jordan Brand for the Tatum 4s, can’t wait to try these out. They came with the note: “Jayson Tatum will never be the same — and that should terrify you.”
There’s an idea that Tatum might not be the same moving forward, since he went down with a major injury during the Celtics’ 2025 playoff run.
Dealing with an Achilles tear, Tatum suffered an injury that was once viewed as potentially career-ending. Plenty of players have returned from Achilles-related setbacks, but very few come back and play the game at the highest level that they were before.
Tatum is looking to be within that rare group of guys who come back and “terrify” the league.
At age 27, Tatum is in his prime. He’s been in the league since 2017. When he joined the Celtics as the third-overall pick out of Duke, Tatum immediately stepped in and started 80 games for Boston.
During his rookie season, Tatum averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He made 48 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 43 percent of his threes.
By year three, Tatum started averaging over 20 points per game. He hasn’t looked back since.
With plenty of time still to go, Tatum is working on putting together a Hall of Fame resume. He’s got six All-Star appearances, five All-NBA nods, and an NBA Championship victory from 2024 under his belt.
Tatum is typically in the NBA’s MVP conversation. He might miss the entire 2025-2026 season. When he returns to action in 2026-2027, the Celtics will likely ease him back into the process, although he’s moving like a player who has something to prove, which could result in another Most Valuable Player campaign soon.
For the time being, Tatum will have to focus on his recovery and let the Celtics handle their business. After wrapping up a 72-game season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, Tatum’s Celtics will surely miss his production. He's confident he'll be back soon enough to make a major impact once again.