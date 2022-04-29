Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After Getting Eliminated

Jordan Clarkson sent out two tweets after the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night in Salt Lake City as the Dallas Mavericks won Game 6 by a score of 98-96 to close out the series 4-2.

After the game, Jordan Clarkson sent out two tweets on Friday afternoon.

The Jazz were the best team in the NBA last season (during the regular season) but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This year, they regressed in the standings during the regular season and in their playoff performance.

Therefore, some may start to question how long the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert can last.

The pair have never been to a conference finals during their tenure together.

As for Clarkson, he has been huge part of their team after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

As a member of the Cavs, he got to play with LeBron James on a team that went to the NBA Finals.

The Mavs advanced to the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

