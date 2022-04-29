Skip to main content

Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After Getting Eliminated

Jordan Clarkson sent out two tweets after the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night in Salt Lake City as the Dallas Mavericks won Game 6 by a score of 98-96 to close out the series 4-2. 

After the game, Jordan Clarkson sent out two tweets on Friday afternoon. 

The Jazz were the best team in the NBA last season (during the regular season) but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.  

This year, they regressed in the standings during the regular season and in their playoff performance.  

Therefore, some may start to question how long the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert can last.   

The pair have never been to a conference finals during their tenure together. 

As for Clarkson, he has been huge part of their team after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

As a member of the Cavs, he got to play with LeBron James on a team that went to the NBA Finals. 

The Mavs advanced to the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17459229_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After Getting Eliminated

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18159365_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns Denies Report Of Player-Only Meeting

By Brett Siegel59 minutes ago
USATSI_17976169_168388303_lowres
News

JUST IN: Zion Williamson Said This About A Possible Contract Extension

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17437313_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Surprising Injury Report For The Timberwolves In Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17580752_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

SHOCKER: Key Player Ruled Out For Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17410557_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About The New Future Album

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago