Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded

The NBA world was given some big news on Thursday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There had been tons of rumors for two months about where he would be playing next season, but finally a decision had been reached and he is going to be member of the Cavs in 2022-23.

The former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points per game last season, and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game, so him getting moved is a big deal.

After the news came out, Mitchell was one of the hottest topics on Twitter, and one person who sent out a tweet was current Jazz star Jordan Clarkson.

The 2021 6th Man of The Year sent out a hilarious tweet that said: "just woke up…………"

Clarkson has spent the last two and a half seasons playing with Mitchell on the Jazz.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA, so they went into the NBA Playoffs as the first seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round of the playoffs.

This past season, the Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 189 regular season games for the Jazz, Clarkson has very solid averages of 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

Now that they are entering into a rebuilding mode (after trading Rudy Gobert and Mitchell), the 30-year-old Clarkson could also be potentially on the move at some point.

On Friday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that they are already having trade talks for Clarkson and other veterans.

Jones (via his article in The Athletic): "The Jazz are, according to sources, also engaged in trade conversations around some remaining pieces, namely veterans forward Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Mike Conley and guard Jordan Clarkson."