Skip to main content

WATCH: Jordan Poole And Ja Morant's Interaction Before Game 4

Jordan Poole and Ja Morant shook hands before the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriros played Game 4 on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in California, and before the game Jordan Poole and Ja Morant were seen shaking hands on the court. 

Morant got injured in Game 3 after a play by Poole, so the fact that they shook hands was a good sign. 

There were a lot of people questioning if the play was dirty. 

Poole said that the play was a basketball play. 

The Warriros currently have a 2-1 lead the series, so a win on Monday would give them a commanding 3-1 lead. 

As for the Grizzlies, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, and give them major momentum going home for Game 5 in Memphis later in the week. 

The Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs last season as the eighth seed, but this year they finished the regular season as the second seed in the west. 

As for the Warriors, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and they are the second seed in the west. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18198820_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole And Ja Morant's Interaction Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17448881_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Unreleased One-Of-A-Kind Shoe For Game 4

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum Made The Wildest Shot

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Al Horford Puts Giannis Antetokounmpo On A POSTER

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17500168_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriros And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets A Ridiculous Technical Foul

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17876431
Injuries

Ja Morant Sends Out 2 Tweets Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Game 4 Status Has Been Revealed

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago