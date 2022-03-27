WATCH: Jordan Poole's Viral Celebration After Nailing A 3-Pointer And Getting Fouled

The Golden State Warriors were in Georgia facing off with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening, and during the first quarter Jordan Poole nailed a three-pointer and got fouled.

The former Michigan star had a hilarious celebration that went viral on Twitter, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Poole finished the game with 24 points and ten assists, but the Warriors lost to the Hawks by a score of 121-110.

The Related stories on NBA basketball