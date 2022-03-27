WATCH: Jordan Poole's Viral Celebration After Nailing A 3-Pointer And Getting Fouled
Jordan Poole had a celebration that went viral after nailing a three-pointer and getting fouled in Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.
The Golden State Warriors were in Georgia facing off with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening, and during the first quarter Jordan Poole nailed a three-pointer and got fouled.
The former Michigan star had a hilarious celebration that went viral on Twitter, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Poole finished the game with 24 points and ten assists, but the Warriors lost to the Hawks by a score of 121-110.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.