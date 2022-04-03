WATCH: Jordan Poole's Dunk And Steph Curry's Reaction

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game they are still without superstar guard Steph Curry, who is out due to a foot injury.

During the game, Jordan Poole threw down a big dunk, and Curry was seen standing up to cheer on his teammate.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors entered the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

