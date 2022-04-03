Skip to main content
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Dunk And Steph Curry's Reaction

Jordan Poole had a fantastic dunk in Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game they are still without superstar guard Steph Curry, who is out due to a foot injury. 

During the game, Jordan Poole threw down a big dunk, and Curry was seen standing up to cheer on his teammate. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors entered the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

