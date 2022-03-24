Skip to main content
WATCH: Jordan Poole Break Kyle Lowry's Ankles

Jordan Poole had an incredible crossover in Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors picked up a big 118-104 win on Wednesday evening in Miami against the Heat.   

They had been playing without most of their key players, and Poole stepped up for 30 points and nine assists in the win.    

During the game, the former Michigan star had an incredible crossover on six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.        

The Warriors improved to 48-25 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.  

They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and 19-16 in the 35 games they've played on the road.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

