WATCH: Jordan Poole Break Kyle Lowry's Ankles

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors picked up a big 118-104 win on Wednesday evening in Miami against the Heat.

They had been playing without most of their key players, and Poole stepped up for 30 points and nine assists in the win.

During the game, the former Michigan star had an incredible crossover on six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.

The Warriors improved to 48-25 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and 19-16 in the 35 games they've played on the road.

