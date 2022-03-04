Skip to main content
Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

Jordan Poole had an incredible crossover on Luka Doncic during Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and during the game Jordan Poole had an incredible crossover on Luka Doncic. 

Poole had a crossover near the three-point line that sent Doncic to the floor, but he missed the jump shot. 

The Warriors came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record int he 62 games that they have played in so far.  

They are 7.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

As for the Mavs, they are currently the fifth seed in the conference with a 37-25 in 62 games.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

