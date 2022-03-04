Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and during the game Jordan Poole had an incredible crossover on Luka Doncic.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Poole had a crossover near the three-point line that sent Doncic to the floor, but he missed the jump shot.

The Warriors came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record int he 62 games that they have played in so far.

They are 7.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

As for the Mavs, they are currently the fifth seed in the conference with a 37-25 in 62 games.

