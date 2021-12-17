Big News About Warriors' Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Jordan Poole has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with a 23-5 record in their first 28 games of the season, and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA with the Phoenix Suns.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors appear to be back in the mix to win an NBA title.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 14-14 record in their first 28 games.

