WATCH: Half-Court Buzzer Beater In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Jordan Poole hit a buzzer beater to end the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are playing fantastic in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

To end the third quarter, Jordan Poole hit a buzzer beater from near half-court.

The Warriors lost Game 1 by a score of 120-108, but they have roared back in Game 2 and are on the verge of completing a blowout on Sunday evening.

Games 3 and 4 of the series will be played in Boston, which is why Sunday night is so important for the Warriors.

This is the sixth time in just the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.

