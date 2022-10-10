WATCH: Jordan Poole's Incredible Move In Warriors Win

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors played their third preseason game of the year when they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

They won their first two games against the Washington Wizards in Japan, but on Sunday, they lost to the Lakers by a score of 124-121.

Even though they lost, Twitter has been buzzing over Jordan Poole's move in the game.

The Warriors posted the clip of the highlight, and it has nearly one million views in less than 24 hours.

He finished his night with 25 points, four rebounds and six assists in only 23 minutes of playing time.

Last week, the Warriors were in the news constantly after a video surfaced of Poole getting punched in the face by teammate Draymond Green.

After the game on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Poole.

"There's a reason Jordan is where he is right now," Kerr said to reporters. "Especially when you consider where he was coming out of Michigan as a late first round pick, struggling his first few months in the league, there's a reason he's in this position about to sign a big extension, hopefully, and the guys tough, he's mentally tough, he's physically tough, he's ultra-confident in his game and he showed it tonight."

Last season, Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in 76 regular season games.

He helped the Warriors win their fourth title in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games.

The Warriors will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 18 when they host the Lakers.