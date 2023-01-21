Jordan Poole Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Ohio taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They are shorthanded for the night, as the team is playing without starters Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

During the game, Jordan Poole made franchise history when he made his 500th career three-pointer.

Warriors: "The youngest Dub to EVER reach 500 career threes"

Poole came into the night with averages of 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest in 45 games.

The former Michigan star was the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has turned himself into a rising star over the last few seasons.

Over the offseason, the Warriors rewarded the 23-year-old with a four-year contract extension that is worth over $120 million.

In each of his first four seasons in the NBA, Poole has increased his points per contest substantially (during his rookie season, he only averaged 8.8 points).

Last season, Poole made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career, and helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

During the playoffs, he averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

In addition, he shot an impressive 50.8% from the field 39.1% from the three-point range.

The Warriors are currently tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.

They are an impressive 17-5 in 22 games at home, but have gone just 5-18 in the 23 games they have played on the road.