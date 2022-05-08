Here's What Jordan Poole Said About His Play On Ja Morant
The Golden State Warriors took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series when they beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 on Saturday evening.
The game was the first blowout of the series, but it was not the first time there has been drama.
In the fourth quarter, Kyle Anderson got ejected for the Grizzlies, and then Ja Morant got injured and went to the locker room.
Morant was being guarded by Jordan Poole, and there have been questions about if he made a dirty play by grabbing Morant's knee.
The All-Star point guard sent out a tweet after the game, but deleted it.
Poole met with the media after Game 3, and was asked about the play.
"I was going for the ball," Poole said of the play. "Obviously you don't wanna see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody. Hopefully he gets better, and we can see him out there next game."
Game 4 will be once again in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on Monday night before the teams go back to Memphis for Game 5.
