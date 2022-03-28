WATCH: Jordan Poole Had One Of The Craziest Moves You'll Ever See

Skip to main content
Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors had an incredible move in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors had an incredible move in Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 123-115 on Monday in D.C. 

The loss was a bad one for the Warriors.   

However, their entire night wasn't terrible, because Jordan Poole had an incredible move to the basket for a layup that is going viral on social media.  

The play, which was put into slow motion by Twitter user GuillaumeBInfos can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

The Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Monday evening. 

