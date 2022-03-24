Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Heat

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in Florida by a score of 118-104.

The Warriors were without many of their key players including Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Therefore, their role players stepped up, and Jordan Poole went off for 30 points, four rebounds and nine assists in the big win.

After the game, the former Michigan star spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are now 48-25 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

