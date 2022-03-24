Skip to main content
Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Heat

Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Heat

Jordan Poole spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat.

Jordan Poole spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in Florida by a score of 118-104.  

The Warriors were without many of their key players including Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. 

Therefore, their role players stepped up, and Jordan Poole went off for 30 points, four rebounds and nine assists in the big win.

After the game, the former Michigan star spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors are now 48-25 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17955347_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago