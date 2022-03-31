Here's What Jordan Poole Said About His Trash Talk With Chris Paul
Jordan Poole spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening at home by a score of 107-103.
After the game, Jordan Poole spoke to reporters and was asked about some trash talk that took place between he and Chris Paul, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.
